Denmark fast-tracks Lockheed radars to strengthen northern air surveillance

Denmark has placed a $610 million order for air surveillance radars from US defense contractor Lockheed Martin, citing the move as essential to national security. The contract, awarded directly to Lockheed, covers three TPY-4 fixed air defense radars, with the option for a fourth unit.

The radars are set to be stationed in Skagen at Denmark's northern tip, Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, the Faroe Islands, and potentially eastern Greenland, extending surveillance over one of the most remote parts of the Arctic. The Danish Ministry of Defense said the capability is "essential to the effective functioning of its national air defense."

This acquisition comes amid heightened attention on Greenland, which has limited surveillance coverage and was recently the focus of US President Donald Trump's high-profile territorial ambitions. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump confirmed he would not use military force to acquire Greenland.

Denmark's move aligns with broader Nordic trends: Sweden ordered an undisclosed number of TPY-4 radars in June 2025, and Norway now operates 11 units procured since 2024. The radars are seen as critical tools for monitoring airspace and deterring potential threats in the increasingly strategic Arctic region.