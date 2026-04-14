Dembélé's brace crushes Liverpool's hopes of a comeback, PSG into semi-finals

HQ

Liverpool failed to come back against Paris Saint-Germain, and even lost the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final match, after a brace by Ousmane Dembélé, ending 2-0. With it, goes any chances for Liverpool of winning a title, and now their battle will be to finish in the top 5 and qualify for the competition next season...

The Reds improved from their disastrous performance last week and eagerly searched for a goal, with more chances and ball possession, but lacked effectiveness, and despite dominating portions of the match, Dembélé punished them in the 72nd second, putting an end to the knockout.

Liverpool, exhausted and surrendered, couldn't stop a second goal in injury time from the Ballon d'Or, as PSG firmly won 4-0 on aggregate, and will face Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the semifinals. Last year, Liverpool was also eliminated by PSG in Champions League, but by penalties.