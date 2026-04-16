Defend your dark throne as Dracula in ReVamp

We're used to seeing Dracula as a classic villain in video games (Castlevania is a good example of this), but it's not so common to find that, even though he's 'the bad guy' in the story, we're actually on his side. And that is the perspective from which we play in ReVamp.

ReVamp is a roguelite tower defence game in which we play as Dracula whilst rebuilding his castle, training his undead hordes and defending his throne—a situation halfway between penance and a curse for having failed to save his beloved.

ReVamp was showcased at the Galaxies Spring Showcase with an announcement trailer, although it does not yet have a release date on PC, which is the only confirmed version. Check it out below.