Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core shows off gameplay and reveals Closed Alpha plans

As part of the Triple-i Initiative showcase, Ghost Ship Games just made an appearance to show off another glimpse of Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core. This spinoff of the very popular co-op shooter is an FPS roguelite adventure that sees 1-4 players taking on the role of a dwarven miner who is sent into very dangerous subterranean worlds to reactivate important sites and to establish control of operations.

During the showcase, Rogue Core's appearance included glimpses of the four playable class types, with these being the following:



Falconeer - Enables fighting on two fronts



Slicer - Expert in delivering offensive assaults



Spotter - Ideal for identifying targets



Guardian - A protective force of nature



As per how Rogue Core operates, the game uses its roguelite nature to see players beginning dives to earn resources that can be used to improve their dwarves. This includes temporary enhancements found in salvageable caches but also upgrades acquired by spending gatherable Expendite, plus permanent unlocks that are acquired at the hub ship known as RV-09 Ramrod.

Currently, there is no release date in mind for Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, but there are plans to host a closed alpha test soon, with sign ups being registered on the game's Steam page.