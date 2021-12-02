Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Godfall

December's PS Plus line-up includes Mortal Shell and Godfall: Challenger Edition

Subscribers can also add three additional PSVR titles to their libraries.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony's PS Plus service is ending 2021 on a high note, as all three of its included titles are worthy of a download. The line-up this time around includes Mortal Shell and Lego DC Super-Villains on PS4 and Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4 and PS5. These games can be downloaded starting December 7 and players have until January 3 to download them.

But stop right there, these games aren't all, as three PSVR titles are also up for grabs in celebration of the platform's fifth anniversary. These additional games include The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Until You Fall, and The Persistence. This trio of PSVR titles are also available until January 3.

Godfall

Related texts

0
GodfallScore

Godfall
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

Don an armour of light and face formidable foes, in Counterplay Games looter-slasher.



Loading next content