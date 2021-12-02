December's PS Plus line-up includes Mortal Shell and Godfall: Challenger Edition

HQ

Sony's PS Plus service is ending 2021 on a high note, as all three of its included titles are worthy of a download. The line-up this time around includes Mortal Shell and Lego DC Super-Villains on PS4 and Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4 and PS5. These games can be downloaded starting December 7 and players have until January 3 to download them.

But stop right there, these games aren't all, as three PSVR titles are also up for grabs in celebration of the platform's fifth anniversary. These additional games include The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Until You Fall, and The Persistence. This trio of PSVR titles are also available until January 3.