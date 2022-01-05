Death Stranding Director's Cut to launch on PC in Spring 2022

HQ

It has been revealed that Death Stranding Director's Cut will be making its debut on PC this spring, with a release that will see the title landing on both Steam and the Epic Games Store simultaneously.

Originally launching on PS5 in September last year, the PC version of the Kojima Productions game will be published by 505 Games and is slated to also feature support for Intel's new Super Sampling technology, known as XeSS. This system is expected to use machine learning to allow players to see the world in the best quality visuals, all while delivering a high-performance experience.

We're also told that the PC version of the Director's Cut will include higher frame rates, a photo mode, and ultra-wide monitor support, as has been the case with a lot of the PlayStation console exclusive games when they come to PC.

There's no mention of an exact release date just yet, but you can wishlist the game on Steam today.