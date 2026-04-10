Death By Scrolling confirmed for PS5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X

You have to admit, it would be a real bummer to die, only to get stuck in some kind of limbo in purgatory, unable to move on to the afterlife because of expensive ferry fares. And that just happens to be the premise of Death by Scrolling, developed by Ron Gilbert's (Day of the Tentacle, Monkey Island, Thimbleweed Park) studio Terrible Toybox, where he has personally been involved as director, designer, and programmer.

That bodes well, of course, but unfortunately, it's not exactly easy to make it to the sweet afterlife, because the Reaper himself is chasing you upwards along the levels, which reinforces the feeling that you're stuck in a sort of cosmic bureaucracy created by Purgatory Inc. after death. Challenging, but often incredibly fun.

Death by Scrolling was actually released on Steam last fall, where it now boasts positive user reviews. And now it's almost time for more people to experience this roguelike RPG in the struggle to pay the Ferryman and cross the river to the other side.

It has namely been announced for PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X - and launches as early as April 16. If you play on PC, there's also something to look forward to, as the press release states:

"The April 16 release also introduces a major content update available simultaneously on PC and consoles, featuring a new playable character, a brand new biome to explore, and multiple gameplay and quality-of-life improvements."

Check out the first trailer for the console versions below.