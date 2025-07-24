Dear Me, I Was launches exclusively for Switch 2 next week

Arc System Works is best known for its extremely deep fighting games, including the Blazblue and Guilty Gear series. However, they also develop other types of games, such as the Switch 2-exclusive interactive adventure Dear me, I was, which now has a release date.

It turns out that it will be out on July 31 and will cost 850 yen, which is about £4.3 / €5. Taisuke Kanasaki, art director for the acclaimed Another Code, is in charge of the design for this game too, and the premise is:

"Dear Me, I Was is an interactive adventure that lets you enjoy a story woven with beautiful visuals, fusing the vibrant watercolor style of Taisuke Kanasaki with rotoscoping technology. The lifelike characters are sure to deeply move your heart.

In this story, you will relive the life of a certain woman. Experience joy, sorrow, and growth through her ordinary and humble life. Witness the story she weaves in a life interconnected with others."

Check out the announcement trailer below to see if this could be the cozy summer adventure you've been looking for.