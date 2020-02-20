Deadpool confirmed in Fortnite: Season 2

Fortnite: Chapter 2 - Season 2 is kicking off today, but while we wait for more news about what's included in the battle pass, we can appreciate the official launch trailer.

The video description states that the island has been invaded by members of Ghost and Shadow, covert operatives with access to high tech, but something else caught our eye. In the trailer, at 26 seconds, you can see the appearance of a very special guest: Deadpool.

For now, that's all we know, but you can count on more details appearing throughout the day.