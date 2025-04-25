David Harbour thinks Hopper should have died in Stranger Things Season 1

HQ

We're pretty sure David Harbour isn't a fan of this idea now, considering the massive pay checks he'd have missed out on, but the actor does think his Stranger Things character Hopper should have died in Season 1 of the show. And by suicide, no less.

According to an interview with GQ, Harbour explained that it felt like a fitting end for his character. When they'd wrapped Season 1, they didn't know if the show would be picked back up for another season, and so Harbour was thinking about the way his character's story should end.

At the time, he saw suicide as the only way Hopper felt as if he could apologise to his daughter. There was also the fake-out death for Hopper at the end of Season 3, which some fans believed to be real. "I think they were just committed to the beauty of that moment of his death," Harbour said. "It was so moving that I think they almost didn't want him to be alive."

We'll have to wait and see if Harbour can survive the last season of Stranger Things when it premieres later this year.