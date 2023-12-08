Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver and Dredge are crossing over

In a new update that debuts next week.

There have been a whole slate of wild indie crossovers as of late. Various indie games have arrived in Among Us as cosmetics, before an Among Us DLC was announced for Vampire Survivors. Now, to add to this, a new wild and incredibly fitting crossover has just been announced at The Game Awards.

Dave the Diver and Dredge will officially be crossing over for a new experience that brings the eldritch horrors of Black Salt's roguelike to Mintrocket's diving and restaurant title. This will come in the form of a new and free update that will add new gameplay, guests, creatures, gear, dishes, and creations from Dredge.

We're told that the crossover will be launching as soon as December 15, 2023, so next week.

Check out the trailer below.

Dave the Diver

