Dave the Diver and Dredge are crossing over

There have been a whole slate of wild indie crossovers as of late. Various indie games have arrived in Among Us as cosmetics, before an Among Us DLC was announced for Vampire Survivors. Now, to add to this, a new wild and incredibly fitting crossover has just been announced at The Game Awards.

Dave the Diver and Dredge will officially be crossing over for a new experience that brings the eldritch horrors of Black Salt's roguelike to Mintrocket's diving and restaurant title. This will come in the form of a new and free update that will add new gameplay, guests, creatures, gear, dishes, and creations from Dredge.

We're told that the crossover will be launching as soon as December 15, 2023, so next week.

Check out the trailer below.