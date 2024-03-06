Darkest Dungeon II rated for consoles

HQ

Darkest Dungeon II, the sequel to the incredibly popular roguelike Darkest Dungeon, has just been rated for consoles. Back in May 2023 when the game launched, it only released for PC, whereas the first game had made the jump to other platforms after a while.

This rating was first spotted by Gematsu and comes from Brazil. This doesn't necessarily indicate when we'll see Darkest Dungeon II on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, but usually when ratings first appear, it's not too long before we see a release announcement.

Darkest Dungeon II was rated for players aged 14 and up in Brazil, and we'd probably expect similar ratings from other boards. Considering the game and its predecessor proved quite popular, we can imagine the console launch will boost sales by quite a bit.