Dark Matter returns to Apple TV this August

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Apple TV has announced that at the end of the summer, its sci-fi thriller series known as Dark Matter will be making a return for its second season. Starring both Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, the show is a multiversal story that is based on a book of the same name from author Blake Crouch.

Following the first season debuting in 2024, the second round of episodes will be making their arrival as soon as August 28, and to mark this announcement, Apple TV has shared a handful of first look images, which you can see below. As for when a trailer will debut, typically these arrive a month or two before the premiere.

For those who haven't seen the first season, which is available to watch on Apple TV, you can read the synopsis for the show here: "In this mind-bending thriller, Jason Dessen (Edgerton) is abducted into an alternate version of his life. To get back to his real family, Dessen embarks on a journey to save them from the biggest foe imaginable: himself."