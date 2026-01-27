Daredevil: Born Again trailer confirms when in March season 2 starts

HQ

Magnus wasn't exactly very impressed when Daredevil: Born Again's first season came to Disney+ last year. He felt this continuation of the Netflix series played it a bit to safe, but still enjoyed parts of it that gave him hope a second season would be better. We don't have to wait much longer to see if Marvel manages to fullfil this potential.

Because Disney and Marvel have given us the first official look at the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and it confirms the first episode of the series premieres on Disney+ the 24th of March. It also shows what seems to be Murdock and Bullseye teaming up, the return of both Karen and Foggy, Wilson Fisk getting his hands even bloodier, quite a lot of Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones and more.