Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 confirmed

Daredevil: Born Again won't be ending with its second season. After some confusion caused by Charlie Cox referring to Season 2 as a "final season," it appears that we'll be getting more of one of New York's best crime fighters, as Daredevil: Born Again is getting a Season 3.

This was confirmed by Marvel TV executive Brad Winderbaum, who in a conversation with IGN revealed that the third season had been officially greenlit. "In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3 and we start shooting next year," he said.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will arrive early next year, too, which means Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will likely be pretty busy going back-to-back pretty much on Daredevil. Whether we'll see more out of the masked vigilante is unknown, as it seems the MCU wants to keep him in the TV realm for now.