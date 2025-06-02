Danish PM praises Ukraine's resilience at NATO meeting

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . During a summit in Vilnius with Nordic and Eastern European leaders, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Ukraine's recent military operations suggest it is successfully defending itself.

Referring to a coordinated strike on Russian air bases, codenamed Operation Spider's Web, she underscored Ukraine's right to respond when attacked. Frederiksen also urged European nations to continue reinforcing their defenses along the eastern flank.