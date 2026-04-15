Danish badminton legend Viktor Axelsen retires due to recurring back issues, having won almost everything

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Viktor Axelsen has announced his professional retirement from badminton. The 32-year-old Danish player, born in Odense, who held World No. 1 title for 183 weeks until August 2024, won two Olympic gold medals (Paris 2024, Tokyo 2020) and one bronze medal (Rio 2016) among many other trophies, including two World Championships (Glasgow 2017 and Tokyo 2022), being the only non-Asian player alongside Thomas Lund to win the title twice.

However, a back surgery in April 2025 meant he is no longer able to compete at his highest level. "Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult. But I have now reached a point ​where my body ​won't allow ⁠me to continue. Since the day I picked up a racket, I ​knew my dream was to become the ​best ⁠in the world".

Among other titles include three European Championships (2016, 2018, 2022), the 2023 European Games, the 2016 Thomas Cup. And as a team, he has led Denmark to win every European Team Championships between 2012 and 2024, every European Mixed Team Championships between 2015 and 2025, and the 2016 Thomas Cup, considered World Cup in men's badminton, usually dominated by China (a competition where Denmark also won four bronze medals).

The Sudirman Cup, a mixed international team competition held every two years, is the only major badminton competition he hasn't won, but led Denmark to a bronze medal in 2013. He closes an incredible career earlier than expected, but having nothing else to prove, taking Denmark to international glory countless times. "It has never been just ⁠a ​career to me. It has ​been my life and I have left no stone unturned".