Dakota Johnson on Madame Web: "I probably will never do anything like it again"

Sony's efforts to create its own Spider-Verse have not gone according to plan, and the latest film, Madame Web, as most of you know, has been widely panned. Fans and the press alike have not been impressed, with many describing it as the worst superhero film in the history of the world.

It also seems that Dakota Johnson, who famously plays the lead in the film, didn't have much fun during filming. In a new interview with Bustle, she describes the experience as something she never wants to go through again.

"I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again, because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it.

"It becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, 'Wait, what?' But it was a real learning experience, and of course it's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand."

Johnson also mentions how the content of films increasingly seems to be dictated by committees. Something she finds incredibly uncomfortable.

"It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee.

"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart and executives have started to believe that they're not.

"Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullshit. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren't going to fucking want to see those."

Do you agree with what Johnson says, and have you seen Madame Web yourself?