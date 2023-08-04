Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

Cute dog steals the show in Sojourn's animated Overwatch short

Say hello to Murphy.

It's been years since I played Overwatch, but that hasn't stopped me from enjoying every single animated short Blizzard makes to give us more lore. Most of them are both extremely impressive to look at and tell fascinating stories. The latest one even adds something else the internet loves: a cute dog.

Sure, the short titled Calling might focus on what Sojourn did in-between being captain of Overwatch and the group's reunion, but many might find it difficult to do that when her cute dog enters the spotlight. I got a feeling Murphy will become a popular topic on Overwatch forums for the foreseeable future after watching her try to eat that good-looking bagel.

Overwatch 2

