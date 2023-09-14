Cult of the Lamb could be deleted on the 1st of January

HQ

A couple of days ago we reported that many developers had taken a stance against Unity's new installation-based fees that would supposedly be introduced on the 1st of January. Cult of the Lamb's developer, Massive Monster, said it would be switching engines were this to happen.

Now, they've taken things one step further, as on the game's official Twitter/X account, it has been stated that the game very well could be deleted on the 1st of January. You can still buy the game on all available platforms right now, but perhaps it's worth grabbing soon if you want to have it.

Should Unity change its mind, this could perhaps reverse the deletion of one of last year's best roguelikes. But, at the minute almost every developer seems in agreement that this is a horrible decision from the Unity team.