Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb could be deleted on the 1st of January

The developers are taking a stand against Unity's new policy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A couple of days ago we reported that many developers had taken a stance against Unity's new installation-based fees that would supposedly be introduced on the 1st of January. Cult of the Lamb's developer, Massive Monster, said it would be switching engines were this to happen.

Now, they've taken things one step further, as on the game's official Twitter/X account, it has been stated that the game very well could be deleted on the 1st of January. You can still buy the game on all available platforms right now, but perhaps it's worth grabbing soon if you want to have it.

Should Unity change its mind, this could perhaps reverse the deletion of one of last year's best roguelikes. But, at the minute almost every developer seems in agreement that this is a horrible decision from the Unity team.

Cult of the Lamb

Related texts

0
Cult of the LambScore

Cult of the Lamb
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've rejected the false prophets and started a cult in the name of the one true ancient deity.



Loading next content