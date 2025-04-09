HQ

HQ

The release of Super Mario 64 in 1996 revolutionised the platforming world. Suddenly, traditional two-dimensional platforming was a thing of the past, as developer after developer released their own take on colourful 3D jumping. So, there was plenty to choose from, but only for console players.

PC players, however, were largely left in the dark at first. I was completely crazy about Mario's new dimension myself, but as a console-less player, I could only hope that something similar would be released for computers. Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, released in 1997, was practically the first, and for a long time, even the only option. Of course, at the same time, Crystal Dynamics' Pandemonium! was available for computers, but it was just a two-dimensional platformer disguised as a 3D game.

My own nostalgia points for Croc are really high, as I was once hoping that the end result would be at least something along the lines of what Mario offered. It wasn't, but Argonaut's attempt wasn't terrible either. Even after all these years, Croc still has its own, unique charm. By the way, if Croc's character reminds you of Yoshi from the Mario universe, the resemblance is no coincidence. Croc was originally created as a Yoshi-game, but Nintendo didn't listen to the vision offered by Argonaut. Therefore, the character had to be changed to its current form.

This is an ad:

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is a unique combination of platforming trends of its time. In practice, there were two types of platforming: open-world item collection and Crash Bandicoot-style linear levels. Croc doesn't directly represent either style. The game's five worlds are a linear setup, played one level after another, but the levels themselves are imaginative, especially after the initial stages.

There are six fluffy Gobbo creatures hidden in the levels, which you collect to unlock secret levels, and eventually the real ending. The Gobbos are hidden here and there, and sometimes you have to go back in the levels to find them all. The last Gobbo is found behind a diamond door in each level, which can only be opened by collecting five colourful gems in the level. Also, just passing through the levels sometimes requires exploring side tracks, collecting keys, and opening doors. A linear path running straight through is not offered in the levels except at the very beginning.

The biggest complaint from the original game was the stiff tank controls, which made precise platforming painfully difficult in places. The remaster changes the controls to a more traditional free-wheeling style, and oh my, how much it improves the experience! Now Croc can finally bounce from platform-to-platform at high speed. The new controls are also very precise and, on the other hand, if the old controls were still your thing, the tank controls are still available via the D-pad. Thus, you can literally switch between the old and new controls on the fly.

This is an ad:

On the flip side of the coin, the previously relatively simple jumping is now even easier and because the progression is faster, the tight duration of the game is showcased even more. If certain 1990s features hadn't been corrected to match today, the credits would roll very quickly. But they don't. This is in part down to the fact that the game is really brutal in places. Croc has three lives at the beginning and if these lives run out during the level, the game does not return the poor crocodile to a checkpoint, but rather back to the beginning of the level, where all collectable items must be gathered again. In this way, an attempt has been made to extend the once short game a little. The three lives mentioned are literally wasted in seconds if your platforming doesn't hit the right spot or if you run into the void without noticing after opening a trap door.

Although the old-fashioned aspects have not been fixed, the remastering is otherwise a good effort. The appearance is more accurate and clearer, but still evidently its own colourful self. The graphics can also be varied in a few different ways between the old and new styles to find the end result that suits you. The game's soundtrack is also unchanged and will stay in your head for days even after playing through it.

For me, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos was a really joyful experience to play once again after almost 30 years. Despite its shortcomings, the game presented a really lovely feeling, and while it's undeniably old-fashioned in its structure and requires a lot of patience in places, for those who played the game previously, it offers a pleasant nostalgia trip. And, of course, this is something that other platforming-fans might finally want to try for themselves.