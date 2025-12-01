Critical bug discovered at the last minute delays Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders launch on PlayStation 5

HQ

December is a great time to get into winter sports, especially if the weather is nice outdoors. Many also take advantage of these days to enjoy indoor winter sports, with a console controller in hand. But for those of you who had plans this week to start skiing in Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders on PlayStation 5, we have some bad news at the last minute.

Megagon have found a critical bug and have had to postpone the game's PS5 release, originally scheduled for this coming Wednesday 3 December, at the last minute. The development team has reported this in a press release, along with a statement apologising and explaining the situation:

"We were very much on target for December 3, but unfortunately a last minute glitch has forced us to push it back," said Daniel Helbig, co-founder of Megagon. "The team and I are very sorry for the disappointment. Rest assured that we are working hard to fix it and are optimistic that the game will be released the following week."

So you know, even though it's been delayed, if all goes as expected Megagon will have you sliding down the slopes of Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders before Christmas arrives.