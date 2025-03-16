Counter-Strike 2 sets new Steam record with 1.8 Million concurrent players

HQ

The now more than ten-year-old Counter-Strike 2 continues to be immensely popular, and after setting a new player record earlier this year, it has done it once again—this time reaching a staggering 1.8 million concurrent players on Steam. This milestone, noted earlier today on platforms like SteamDB, marks an increase of 800,000 players compared to the previous peak recorded in January.

Beyond this record, the game's market value has also continued to rise, recently reported to have exceeded 4 billion USD, partly thanks to the thriving trade of cosmetic items.

With that in mind, Counter-Strike 2 remains the undisputedly most popular game on Steam. The closest competitor, PUBG, has only managed to peak at 650,000 concurrent players, making for a significant difference, to say the least.

