Counter-Strike 2 finally adds highly requested accessibility option

For a while now, it seems that Counter-Strike 2 has largely been catching up on the updates of its predecessor, but Valve's shiny new shooter is getting there. Now, in the latest update for the game, it has added in some quality-of-life improvements.

The change most likely to affect your gameplay is the ability to switch between left-handed and right-handed perspectives. Not only is this an accessibility option for left-handed people if they want to use it, but in the pro scene it might change a lot, as people will be able to switch the hands of their guns for different perspectives when peeking.

There are a bunch of other changes included in the patch, such as adding kill rewards for using the Zeus, allowing you to pick up weapons from your team in the buy menu, and more. Check out all the patch notes here.