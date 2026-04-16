Cosy puzzler Swan Song will debut on PC and Switch in June

Looking for something more relaxing and laid-back to play? If so, you'll definitely want to pay attention to the latest news from developer Business Goose.

As part of the Galaxies Spring Showcase, the indie studio made an appearance to present a new glimpse at Swan Song, while simultaneously sharing the release date for the project, emphasising that it will arrive on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 4.

Swan Song is a cosy puzzler that is set inside a magical music box. The aim is to solve challenges to ultimately place notes on a musical scale, all to eventually escape the box by playing a composition and activating platforms that lead to an exit. It's regarded as a game about reflection and slowing down, and you can see this calming gameplay in action in the new trailer below.