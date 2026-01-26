Control Resonant will arrive before the end of June

HQ

Control Resonant was revealed to great surprise at The Game Awards, but the biggest surprise is actually that we won't have to wait all that long before the game launches.

Remedy recently released its latest investor report, which not only outlines roughly when the game is expected to launch, but also what financial expectations the studio has for it before the end of the year.

First and foremost, the report states that the game will arrive before the end of Q2 2026, meaning before June 30th:

"The release of Control Resonant as early as 2026 came as a positive surprise compared to our expectations, and we have updated our assumption for the game's release to the end of Q2'26 (was H1'27)."

Remedy estimates sales of between 1.8 million units in 2026 and 2.2 million in 2027, which seems slightly conservative, but is based on the idea that Remedy games sell steadily over a long period of time rather than exploding out of the gate.