English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Control

Control is getting a sequel and multiplayer spin-off

Because Remedy wasn't busy enough with Alan Wake, CrossfireX, Vanguard and more...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Control was without a doubt one of, if not the, best games of 2019, so I was glad when Remedy early on said the game had been a big commercial success as well. The latter means that tonight's announcement isn't especially surprising even if it's very good.

The Finnish developers reveal that they've made a new deal with 505 Games, the same company that published the original, to make a spin-off multiplayer game set in the Control/Alan Wake universe and another regular "bigger-budget" Control game after that. We're not told much besides that, but the multiplayer game is a 4-player cooperative PvE project codenamed Condor. The other project is still being kept under wraps, so the only thing we know about it is that it'll come to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series sometime in the future.

What do you want from the multiplayer game and sequel?

Control

Related texts

Control: AWEScore

Control: AWE
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you're a fan of Alan Wake and Control, it's worth picking up, but if you never played Alan Wake, you're better off sitting this one out."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy