Control is getting a sequel and multiplayer spin-off

Control was without a doubt one of, if not the, best games of 2019, so I was glad when Remedy early on said the game had been a big commercial success as well. The latter means that tonight's announcement isn't especially surprising even if it's very good.

The Finnish developers reveal that they've made a new deal with 505 Games, the same company that published the original, to make a spin-off multiplayer game set in the Control/Alan Wake universe and another regular "bigger-budget" Control game after that. We're not told much besides that, but the multiplayer game is a 4-player cooperative PvE project codenamed Condor. The other project is still being kept under wraps, so the only thing we know about it is that it'll come to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series sometime in the future.

What do you want from the multiplayer game and sequel?