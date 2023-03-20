Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Control 2

Control 2 has almost twice the budget of the first game

Remedy is literally doubling-down on the sci-fi sequel.

Remedy Entertainment's Control was met with overwhelmingly positive grades when it was released back in 2019. Since then, the studio has confirmed that a sequel is coming, and a multiplayer focused spin-off as well.

Thanks to the half-year financial report from Digital Bros. (owner of the publisher 505 Games), we now have more information on how Control has performed and a clear sign that the sequel will be spectacular. It turns out the original game has now sold over three million copies since launch, bringing in €92 million in revenue, and this has given Remedy and 505 Games confidence in the franchise.

Control 2 has a confirmed budget of €50 million (roughly £44) million, which is considerably more than the original's €30 million. The multiplayer spin-off we mentioned above, working title Project Condor, is also a project they seemingly really believe in, and has a confirmed budget of €25 million. Both games will be developed using Remedy's proprietary Northlight Engine.

Did you play Control yourself and what do you think about it?

Control 2

Thanks, Exputer.

