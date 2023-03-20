Control 2 has almost twice the budget of the first game

Remedy Entertainment's Control was met with overwhelmingly positive grades when it was released back in 2019. Since then, the studio has confirmed that a sequel is coming, and a multiplayer focused spin-off as well.

Thanks to the half-year financial report from Digital Bros. (owner of the publisher 505 Games), we now have more information on how Control has performed and a clear sign that the sequel will be spectacular. It turns out the original game has now sold over three million copies since launch, bringing in €92 million in revenue, and this has given Remedy and 505 Games confidence in the franchise.

Control 2 has a confirmed budget of €50 million (roughly £44) million, which is considerably more than the original's €30 million. The multiplayer spin-off we mentioned above, working title Project Condor, is also a project they seemingly really believe in, and has a confirmed budget of €25 million. Both games will be developed using Remedy's proprietary Northlight Engine.

Did you play Control yourself and what do you think about it?

Thanks, Exputer.