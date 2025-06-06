Congo's students face exams amid rebel occupation

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Despite ongoing insecurity in eastern Congo, we now know that thousands of students sat for national exams this week in areas under M23 rebel control.
The effort involved complex coordination between Kinshasa and insurgent leaders, who allowed educational authorities to deliver materials safely. While tensions persist, both sides appear to have stablished a fragile collaboration and prioritized academic continuity.