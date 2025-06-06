English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Congo's students face exams amid rebel occupation

Rare cooperation between M23 and state officials enables nationwide testing in conflict-ridden eastern regions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Despite ongoing insecurity in eastern Congo, we now know that thousands of students sat for national exams this week in areas under M23 rebel control.

The effort involved complex coordination between Kinshasa and insurgent leaders, who allowed educational authorities to deliver materials safely. While tensions persist, both sides appear to have stablished a fragile collaboration and prioritized academic continuity.

Congo's students face exams amid rebel occupation
MATADI, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - APRIL 22 2014: Group of unidentified young African pre school children dancing and singing in school courtyard // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsDemocratic Republic of the Congo


Loading next content