Company of Heroes 3's Endure & Defy DLC launches later this month

Relic Entertainment has revealed the next DLC for Company of Heroes 3. Set to launch in just a few weeks on November 27, this DLC is regarded as Endure & Defy, and it's a pack that will bring four new battlegroups for players on PC to master.

Launching for $24.99 on Steam, the DLC brings a new battlegroup for each faction, with these designed for multiplayer and the co-op/Skirmish vs. AI modes. The four battlegroups will bring a new playstyle to each faction, and they'll add new units, franchise favourites, and additional abilities that introduce extra gameplay mechanics.

As for the four battlegroups, the US Forces will gain access to the Italian Partisans, who use cunning and guerrilla tactics to wreak havoc behind enemy lines. The Wehrmacht on the other hand will get the Last Stand, which is a group that uses improvised defences and extraordinary ideas to impact the battlefield. The British Forces will get the Polish Cavalry that brings grizzled troops designed to smash the enemy with heavy weaponry. Finally, the Deutsches Afrikakorps receive the Kriegsmarine, a battlegroup that revolves around the might of the German Navy to fortify positions and establish supply chains.

You can see each of these battlegroups in action in the trailer below, and for more on Endure & Defy, Relic promises to share additional information in the next couple of weeks.