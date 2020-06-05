Cookies

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Command & Conquer's Kane returns ahead of new remaster

The Brotherhood of Nod is back alongside today's incoming Remastered Collection.

Actor Joe Kucan has reprised his role as the villainous Kane from Command & Conquer just in time for the release of the Remastered Collection that brings revitalised versions of the first two games in the storied RTS series back to PC gamers.

You can check out the return of Kane in the trailer below, but for more from Kucan himself, we had the pleasure of talking to him just a few days ago. As for the game, our review is about to drop and may well even be live by the time that you're reading this.

