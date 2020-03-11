Command & Conquer Remastered Collection to roll out in June

Command & Conquer is set to return in style later this year, with the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection dropping on PC in the summer to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the release of the first game, Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn (although some might know it without the suffix).

The collection includes both Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert, as well as a trio of expansions (Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and The Aftermath). The ports are being handled by Petroglyph (Conan Unconquered), and that studio is made up of many of the developers who originally crafted the first games in the series under the banner of Westwood Studios, something that makes the Grey Goo developer a great fit for this restorative project.

Everything (including the tongue-in-cheek FMV interludes) has been remastered, plus there's rebuilt multiplayer, a map editor, bonus FMV footage, and remastered music by Frank Klepacki. The collection is returning to the field of play on June 5, and according to the Steam listing, it'll cost a respectable £17.99 (or €19,99). Details regarding the other versions of the game can be found here.