Code Vein's Lord of Thunder DLC now available to download

Action-RPG Code Vein released to quite some success last September on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Back then, publisher Bandai Namco and developer Project Vein announced it would get additional content in the form of several packs of DLC in early 2020, all sold separately and via a single season pass for around €25. That additional content did start dropping earlier this year, and now it's time for the third and apparently final release, Lord of Thunder.

The eponymous enemy is, after all, "the final foe" players will face once they've fought their way through the Eternal Abyss. The lightning-based boss will, of course, grant players with lightning-powered weapons, and the content also unlocks new cosmetic items and blood codes to master.

After DLC's one and two, some players were asking for more meaty content with these updates (story content, bigger areas), so it remains to be seen whether this third drop meets their expectations. Gamereactor has asked Bandai Namco for confirmation on whether the season pass is now over or not, as official press release does not say specifically.