Code Vein

Code Vein has surpassed one million copies sold worldwide

Project Vein and Bandai Namco have revealed that action-RPG Code Vein has sold over one million copies across the globe.

Project Vein and Bandai Namco had a major announcement to make just recently. As it turns out, action-RPG Code Vein has turned out to be quite the success story for the developer, surpassing one million copies sold worldwide.

To celebrate this fact, the game's official Twitter account posted a celebratory image accompanied with a short note; "Dearest Revenants, we'd like to raise a glass of our finest blood to you. Thank you for making #CodeVein a success!".

Have you played Code Vein? If not, you can check our video review out below.

Code Vein

