Cliff Bleszinski says Zack Snyder is more than welcome to direct Gears of War movie

It seems that sooner or later there will actually be a movie adaptation of Gears of War. While we don't have any confirmed names for either project, with Netflix having a movie and a cartoon series in pre-production, Zack Snyder has now expressed interest in directing. And one person who approves of this is the creator of the series, Cliff Bleszinski. In an interview with Comicbook, he says would like to see Snyder behind the camera:

"To be frank, I think Zack Snyder is an amazing director when he is working with existing IP. I think when he did, I think it was the Dawn of the Dead remake, some of his superhero movies, when he did 300. As an adaptation, 300 defined a whole genre of [filmmaking], the slow-mo and the fast pans. But his fans are rabid as hell and the thing is, I think he'd be a great fit for it."

Cliff also says that Dave Bautista, who has also expressed interest in appearing in the movie, would be a perfect fit.

"Dave Bautista man, the dude dressed up in Gears armor online. He's proven his range from the last Blade Runner movie through to him playing Drax The Destroyer and all that. In the Knock at the Cabin, he's got great range. I think he'd be perfect for it. He's got the body type and once again, I'm happy to give my two cents and consult, but the biggest thing I hope for is that it has heart."

It remains to be seen who will ultimately direct and who will don the armor to chainsaw some Locust.