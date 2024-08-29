City 20 launches into Early Access on the 23rd of September

Untold Games' dystopian life sim City 20 is going to release into Early Access next month. As you can see in the trailer below, the game will come to PC on the 23rd of September, letting you see what life is like in a dystopian safe zone.

You'll have to be careful to survive in City 20. The survival sandbox crafts a narrative based on your decisions, and the world can change around you, meaning no two players will get the exact same experience within the game.

Within the Early Access launch, players can expect around 10 hours of content. You'll be able to explore the city, interact with its citizens and encounter the two main NPC factions inhabiting bespoke sections of the city. Additional content and more is planned along the line, so keep an eye out for future updates on City 20.