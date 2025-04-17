Citadel's regional spinoffs will not get further seasons, will instead be woven into main series

HQ

Prime Video's massively expensive spy action series Citadel has been an unusual one. On top of being a bit middling and seemingly not drawing the attention required to warrant an immediate return, the series did quite quickly get two spinoff productions, both of which split from the main English show by instead having regional and local themes. Citadel: Diana was tailored to Italian viewers and Citadel: Honey Bunny was designed for Indian fans, and seemingly this peculiar structuring of the wider Citadel universe hasn't really panned out for Amazon's streaming platform.

We say this because Variety now notes that neither Diana nor Honey Bunny will get a second season and instead both shows will be woven into the main English Citadel series when that makes its grand return.

As for when Citadel will be back, it's noted that Prime Video expects to debut it sometime in the second quarter of 2026, meaning it looks like we can expect Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra to reprise their roles soon, and perhaps even alongside Matilda de Angelis' Diana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Honey and Varun Dhawan's Bunny.

Are you still interested in more Citadel?