Citadel is already one of Prime Video's biggest shows ever

Amazon really wasn't looking to pull its punches when it decided to green light the spy action series Citadel, as the streamer roped in the Russo Brothers to produce the show, while also tapping popular stars such as Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to headline it. Then to add to this, there have been many reports that the series is the start of a wider spy universe coming to Prime Video, so needless to say, it needed to excel, and so far it really has.

Prime Video has announced that the show is already the number one series in over 200 countries around the world, and to add to this, Collider reports that the show is only trailing behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as the streamer's biggest series. Considering that only half of the first season has debuted so far, it's expected that Citadel will be Prime Video's biggest series ever by the time Season 1 has finished airing.

As for why it has found so much success, the global approach of the show is credited as one of the reasons, as the series takes place all around the world, has a diverse cast, and even has plans to spin-off with instalments set in Italy and India.

