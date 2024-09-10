English
Sea of Stars

Chrono Trigger composer is scoring the Sea of Stars expansion

Throes of the Watchmaker will feature a soundtrack made by a very familiar and well-known musician.

Sea of Stars was released last August to great reviews and one of the contributors to the game's soundtrack was Yasunori Mitsuda, who has previously been behind music for Chrono Trigger, among others. Mitsuda is returning to the game by contributing music to the game's upcoming expansion Throes of the Watchmaker, as was confirmed on the composer's own website.

The expansion, which will be completely free, is due for release in spring 2025 and the game is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox. You can read our review here.

Sea of Stars

