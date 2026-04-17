Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will run for under three hours

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Christopher Nolan might be known for his films running a tad long, but when you look at his filmography, they're not all three-hour sagas. Oppenheimer just kissed the three-hour mark, for example, and The Odyssey won't even hit it.

As Nolan's wife and producer Emma Thomas confirmed to Deadline, The Odyssey's runtime will be under three hours. At the minute, Thomas isn't exactly sure of the actual running time, as the team is still in post-production with the film.

The Odyssey is set to release in July, and got its first showing at CinemaCon this week. Deadline seems quite high on the movie, comparing it to the likes of Hollywood's traditional epics, such as Lawrence of Arabia and The Bridge on the River Kwai. We'll have to see for ourselves later this year, but there are a lot of high expectations after Nolan's last hit scored a major box office win and more than a couple of Oscar wins.