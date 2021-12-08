Christina Aguilera's daughter is bizarrely one of the first people to play Pokémon Legends Arceus

HQ

Be prepared to be extremely jealous, as it appears that Christina Aguilera's daughter is one of the first people in the world to play the upcoming Pokémon Legends Arceus. This was confirmed by Aguilera in an interview with Elle.com, where she noted that her daughter fell in love with the game when filming an advert for the Nintendo Switch console.

In the interview, the famous singer said: "We had a brief moment to [try out] Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, so she was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn. But that was on set and yeah, it's just such a great way for your family to connect."

She also went on to explain her own personal history with Nintendo. She mentioned: "I was playing the Nintendo NES, and I think that was the first one where you had your Marios, your Donkey Kongs... So I go way back, and honestly, to this day, you can still find some gaming systems. I literally have the arcade games too in my house, so that's what a diehard fan I am of Nintendo."

Pokémon Legends Arceus is set to release on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

