Chris Evans officially confirmed to return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday

We're just under a year away from the next big MCU team up blockbuster in Avengers: Doomsday. We know that Marvel has trailers ready for Avatar: Fire & Ash screenings, and so we also know that details of those trailers are set to leak like a sieve. It appears Marvel has tried to get ahead of all the rumours by officially confirming a massive return.

Chris Evans will be back as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday. There's your headline, folks. It's not just Robert Downey Jr. making his first MCU appearance since Avengers: Endgame in the new movie. Unless we count his brief return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine. Like Hugh Jackman, it seems they'll be dragging Downey Jr. and Evans out until they're 90.

For some, this is a return they'll simply have to see in cinemas. For others, it's a desperate cry for help from Marvel, which hasn't felt like appointment viewing for quite some time. We'll only know for sure which it is when Avengers: Doomsday premieres next December.