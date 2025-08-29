Chris Columbus recalls being fired from Tim Story's Fantastic Four

Superheroes aren't something that interests Chris Columbus — at least not anymore — and there's a very good reason for that. In a recent episode of the Fade to Black podcast, where he mainly discussed his upcoming Netflix film Thursday Murder Club, Columbus revealed that back in 1995 he wrote a draft for what would eventually become Fantastic Four. But when he later met with the film's director and suggested that the production should draw more inspiration from Jack Kirby's classic comics, he was almost immediately fired.

Columbus recalls how he received a call at home from one of the 20th Century Fox executives who bluntly told him:

"You're fired. You had too much of an opinion."

Even though his name remained in the credits as an executive producer, he had no real involvement with the film. According to Columbus, the incident dampened his interest in ever writing another superhero movie. He also admits that others have already done it far better than he ever could, pointing to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 as the perfect example of how the genre should be handled.

