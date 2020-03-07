Cookies

Child was told to drive in real life to spend less time in GTA V

UK police apprehended an 11-year-old child driving a car and found out the reason for his antics was a family member's skewed prioritisation.

The Lancashire traffic police reported some truly baffling, almost imaginable news just recently. Through Twitter, in fact, law enforcement officers reported that they have stopped an 11-year-old boy in a parking lot, while he was driving a car. To make the news even more absurd, the reason why the kid was behind the wheel shocked police; one member of his family, tired of seeing him spending too much time playing Grand Theft Auto V, decided to make him do a test drive on the road in the real world.

Here's what the police wrote in the tweet: "The driver of this car was 11 years old... (yes, eleven!) A family member was fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day on the Playstation, so brought him out to practice driving on a car park Blackpool... The adult has been reported for traffic offences".

