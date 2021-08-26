Chernobylite's console launch has been delayed to September 28

HQ

Console players will sadly have to wait a few weeks longer to play the post-apocalyptic horror game Chernobylite. The title's publisher All in! Games confirmed that it has been pushed back from September 7 to September 28 due to "some unforeseen issues." The Farm 51 developed game launched on PC last month, and as of present, it has a Very Positive rating from users on Steam.

Within a press release that we received, Piotr Żygadło, CEO at All in! Games said: "Due to some unforeseen issues with the console build, we decided to slightly delay the launch of Chernobylite until it gets resolved. We want to make sure we always deliver projects that are in excellent shape and pushing Chernobylite's console release date back a few weeks will allow us to accomplish that. We appreciate everyone's patience while we take the time to get this right."

Are you disappointed to hear that its release date has been pushed back?