Chernobylite is getting a physical edition for PS4

If you're like us and have been looking forward to the release of survival horror adventure Chernobylite that is developed by Polish studio The Farm 51, today's news might make you even more hyped.

It has been confirmed that Perp Games has signed an agreement with the original publisher All In! Games and will be delivering the physical PlayStation 4 edition for Chernobylite. This physical release will coincide with the digital release.

Currently Chernobylite is in Early Access phase on PC and its version 1.0 is scheduled to officially launch on PC via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store on July 28. The launch of PS4 and Xbox One versions are slated for summer 2021.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Perp Games, bringing the physical PlayStation 4 edition of Chernobylite alongside the digital console launch later this summer," said Piotr Żygadło, CEO at All in! Games. "We want to offer as many options for players to get the game as we can, accommodating our community and new players alike."