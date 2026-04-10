Chelsea and Enzo Fernández make peace after controversial Madrid comments

HQ

Chelsea and Enzo Fernández have made peace and his punishment has been revoked, so the midfielder will play against Manchester City this Sunday after all. His agent explained to Top Mercato that the two parties made peace and is all solved, and the Argentinian player apologised to his teammates, admitting that his remarks were not ideal.

It all started when Fernández was with Argentina during the international break. He said that he would like to live in Madrid, "which is similar to Buenos Aires", but it was a clear hint at Real Madrid, which naturally didn't sit well with Chelsea fans, and it didn't sit well internally either.

Real Madrid is looking for a midfielder and it's been reported that Fernández is one of their goals for the summer, but the 25-year-old has a long contract with the Premier League team until 2032. He is estimated to be worth around £100m, but the club is not reportedly trying to sell him.

Liam Rosenior, Chelsea manager, considered that the player "crossed a line", disrespecting the club, and benched him for last weekend FA Cup match (which Chelsea won 7-0 against Port Vale, the worst team in third tier). It was announced that he would also miss next Sunday's match in Premier League against Manchester City, but according to Fernández's agent, all have been solved with the club and the midfielder will be part of the squad.