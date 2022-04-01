Check out Xbox Series X gameplay from Godfall: Ultimate Edition

HQ

Godfall was released as a PlayStation console exclusive title last year, but was confirmed for Xbox last month in a so called Ultimate Edition, which will also be coming for Steam. Godfall: Ultimate Edition launches on April 7 and now the developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox has released over nine minutes of gameplay from this action-packed title.

If you didn't get to play Godfall yet, it can be described as a loot powered adventure set in a high fantasy world. It supports co-op for up to three people and the focus is on close combat rather that guns, and has plenty of customisation to offer.

The Xbox Series S/X version is getting a couple of extras like Dolby Vision and Variable Refresh Rate. It is also being sold at a discount at launch, so get it quickly to save a couple of bucks if this sounds like a game for you.