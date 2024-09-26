Check out this sneak peek from The Last of Us: Season 2

HQ

Many of us are eagerly awaiting the continuation of The Last of Us after the final episode was released last March. Season two will be largely based on The Last of Us: Part II, but as with season one, creative liberties will be taken, so don't assume you already know everything.

Now, via the show's official Instagram account, we're getting a real taste of what's to come when The Last of Us returns on Max next year, and there are several scenes that are sure to give fans chills of pleasure. Check it out below.