Check out this leaked clip from the Tomb Raider shoot

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As we all know, the next person to have the honor of playing Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider screen adaptation is British Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. This will be in a new TV series set to air on Amazon Prime Video.

So far, we haven't seen almost anything official from it other than a promotional image, but now footage from the shoot has leaked online via the Daily Mail. Here we get to see an action sequence where Lara, armed with dual pistols, shoots her way toward what appears to be an ancient stone building - after which she hurls some sort of grenade through one of its windows.

We don't know exactly where this sequence fits into the TV series, but the Bluesky account Infinity Tomb Raider is sharing all the video footage and a batch of images that you can check out below. We don't know when the series will premiere, but considering that it's still not finished filming and also needs post-production, we probably shouldn't hold our breath for it to happen this year.